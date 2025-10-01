BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu Had Foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk Assassination: 'Lapel Mics Hacked To Explode'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
349 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 1 day ago

Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t just predict 9/11, he mapped it out in detail five years before it happened. And now, the same chilling pattern emerges with the Charlie Kirk assassination.

 

Years ago, Netanyahu warned America that with a single click, this nation could be brought to its knees.

 

As Netanyahu put it, every system can be hacked to explode and serve Israel’s political ends… even something as small as a lapel microphone.

 

 

 

 

Tags: Charlie Kirk, Israel, Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, TPUSA, Assassination, Charlie Kirk assassination, Kirk Assassination, Lapel mic, lapel microphone, 911, five years, America, single click, explode, political


Keywords
americapoliticalisrael911netanyahubenjamin netanyahucharlie kirkassassinationtpusaexplodefive yearslapel microphonecharlie kirk assassinationkirk assassinationlapel micsingle click
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy