11-24-2020 Torah Is Simple! Why Are You Complicating It? Part 15 Final Thoughts

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Deuteronomy 32:11 As an eagle stirs up its nest, Flutters over its young, Spreading out its wings, taking them up, Bearing them on its wings.
The greater mission is coming faster than myself or others even expect but I will tell you that the time is near. Prepare your heart (mind) for a change is coming.