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THE MODERN DAY SS NAZIS - SEAN AND SEAN - JUST CREATE A WAR AND FLEECE THE PEOPLE'S TREASURE
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105 views • April 11, 2022
SEAN SCAMMITY NEEDS TO GO BACK TO HANGING DRYWALL. SEAN PENN NEEDS TO NURSE ON HIS FAVORITE BONG AND GO AWAY, BEFORE HE FOMENTS A NON-PROXY WAR WITH RUSSIA. WHAT A COUPLE OF IDIOTS. THEY MUST HAVE HIRED SOME REAL FLUNKIES OVER AT THE SEE.EYE.AYE.
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