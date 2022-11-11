Test using Android Phone on 5g wifi to film desktop + :Learning to Play AKAI MK Mini Play w/Audacity

#tutorial #music #AKAI #miniplay #DIY #HOWTO [00:00:00] Just a Relaxing Play with my new AkAI keyboard that comes with 128 sounds and drum pads. [00:01:00] Experiment using IPWEBCAM App on Android to stream live 5g wifi to screen in a webpage. Run into problems with Phone now using cable power and draining battery so more testing to be done.. maybe not use SONY phone but another brand with 5g wifi support. [00:16:00] Audacity 3.2.1 interfacing to Keyboard [01:14:50] Paul talks about higher quality sounds and his mediation track he wrote. [01:44:00] Gabber joins for side chat and listen in headset. [02:21:00] Pan Flutes figuring out ZamFir Lonely Shepard Fun Fun til the battery in phone plays up and lose camera. [03:07:00] Adding Battery etc info from IPWEBCAM and scaling font. [03:27:00] Recording GabberBeastTV rabbit Hole Music track Paul Wraps up for the Night!. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

