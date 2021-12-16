NWO: the Vatican's global takeover, FEMA camps, lockdowns & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



PLEASE watch this video in its entirety!



Credits to my faithful brother in Christ, pastor Craig, for producing this Holy Spirit-inspired video. His channel is DCMEDAI. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).



Praise and glory to the Most High Who lives forever!



As Christians anticipate the imminent return of the Son of the Most High, Bible prophecy indicates that the world will soon go through unprecedented changes, which will take the great majority of us by surprise.



Satan, the father of lies and enemy of God, knows his time is short as prophetic signs point the imminent glorious return of the Son of God and Saviour of the human race, Jesus the Christ. Satan is using the Antichrist pope and a myriad of secret societies and government organizations to control, manipulate and decrease the world's population through triggered disasters, staged false flag attacks and other fear-mongering tactics to suppress individual rights and create a one world government including a one world religion, military, financial and economic system, with the Antichrist pope leading the charge. They are creating havoc on Earth, in anticipation of Satan's final attempt at deceiving the elect of the God -- the 144 000 -- who keep the commandments of the Most High and the faith of Christ (Revelation 14:12).



Then, Satan, as the false messiah, will come in the flesh and masquerade himself as Christ to a deceived world, which has rejected the Christ of the Bible and His Law of love, His holy ten commandments. However, this false messiah will not be able to deceive the elect of the Most High as well as countless others, who will come to the knowledge of the truth, in these end times. The false messiah will change the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High which points to Him as the Creator to SUNday, the venerable day of the sun, in partnership with the Antichrist pope, to bring about Sunday laws worldwide.



Sunday worship will be the enforced mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13 and whore of Babylon in Revelation 17. This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark:



"Sunday is our MARK of our authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.



Those who accept Sunday rather than the commanded 7th day Sabbath of God will pay a miserable price for disobeying an offended God. The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) -- rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one, as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-11:



Sunday observance cannot be found in the Bible. Christ or His apostles never ordained or commanded a change in the day of rest from the 7th day of the week to the 1st day of the week.



The Catholic church has even admitted this fact through the following statement:



"From beginning to end of Scripture, there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week [Saturday] to the first [Sunday]." Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.



Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.



In Revelation chapter 14 verse 12 and in Revelation chapter 22 verse 14, those who will receive eternal life in Christ's kingdom are identified as the saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Christ. In contrast, those who willingly reject God's commandments, including the 7th day Sabbath commandment, will die for their disobedience since the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).



Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:1-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy (Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).