Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14
105 views • 9 months ago

AmbGun Mini 14 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14


Part 1 Canvas GI Sling - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share


Part 2 Length of Pull - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/EsI5tzRQQCs


Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag


Part 4 Safety - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/7gyxZbWqV18


Part 5 Trigger - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/bo3FmZZAyjw


Part 6 Piston Driven Action - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/6DaKLgpF_WE


Part 7 Field Accuracy - Mini 14

Coming soon


Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/ZBlfMy61Cxs



Is the Mini 14 as accurate as an AR? Probably not. Is it as reliable? Maybe. But it is way more gray man.


No pistol grip, so it's not a deadly, high powered assault rifle in the som-nam-bulant public’s NPC brain.


Bare muzzle version…No flash hider or supressor so it's not a “weapon of war”.


Flush 5 round mag isn't dangling menacingly beneath grandpa’s wood stock and if you run 20 rounders in an INVRT bandoleer the round count will most likely fly under their radar.


Sometimes American forces deployed overseas like to run their M4’s with innocent looking 20 round mags and a shortened pistol grip for a less provocative posture. The Mini is the civilian civilized posture carbine.


Preserve the grey man advantage of the Mini…steer clear of folding pistol grip stocks, run a bare muzzle, stick with peep sights, and deploy with a 5 round mag inserted.


Don't try to make the Mini14 into an AR. If you want a pistol grip, muzzle device, and lots of 30 round mags, get an AR. If you want a folding backpack carbine, KelTec’s SU16c.


The Ruger Mini 14, the subdued profile, low drag, gray man, carbine…the sleeper with AR-15 capabilities concealed in a civilized wood veneer. Elegantly hanging over your fireplace.


And if that veneer is peeled back, I prefer the 18.5” barrel over the flash suppressed 16.5

Keywords
social creditgray manmini fourteen
