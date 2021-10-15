A major Degeneration

What are you going to do when even the supposed officials [Sheriff & lawyers or lastly the military] refuse to bring charges of a solid fraud and worse yet: Refuse to bring on treason charges against those who are committing these criminal acts? But, is it that they have been told since all these citizens of the municipalities are voluntary members (though coerced) of the private corporation incorporated into a Big one World-wide, these Codes (NOT laws) are enforceable on its members and more important are an inherent structure of “Hotel California?” (song) The corporation’s model is “Only programmed to receive guests. You may commit suicide by ‘Checking out’ but you can never leave.” ..Even after you are dead, in limbo, you get stuck here on Earth as a demonic-guest “of the Devil’s Deal.” UNLESS you have the strength, while in the physical, to call foul/fraud! Drop that foul “identity #’d” FLAG! “Let’s go Brandon.”



Someone answered me: “Some corporations are set-up from the bottom up.” That maybe partly true, such as when a stock traded corp. has its stock holders having a large degree of input into that corporation. These can be convoluted complex woven affairs; often hidden in many ways. Ultimately those controlling the corporation have the major say in what happens and if said will evolve/devolve/change colors yet again. It is all established for the sake of profit [for the Insiders].

As I have said in other videos, a big difference is any corporation is incorporated into yet a larger parent---up the line. Whereas, a government is supposed to have treaties which are open to its public & questionable, in order to form partnerships-allegiances-agreements with other parties/jurisdictions.

Corporations are designated like: County of ____ or State of _____ or City of ____. While a government is _____ County, Arizona State, etc.

Corporations also are for the profit of a few (the Insiders). Unfortunately, that is what also happens within any government when it becomes corrupted. The few (the Deep State) take advantage of, and often, @ a cost to the many. The 1st corporation---the East India trading Company---exterminated any and all competition with absolute total prejudice. With force, it established its commercial Grid to eventually extend world-wide. It has now morphed into the City of London, Inc. Both the corrupted government and a corporation must entice continually additional new suckers into its grid in order to stay solvent. Thus, they act as a parasite continually needing new hosts as they expand their range (even into Space). If allowed time, the first few, parasites eventually outnumber the host productive producers, eventually causing a collapse in population. (This is what the PowersThatBe are doing artificially-planned with the JAB in hopes to continue their control of this parasitical extending-the-debt System.)

A sovereign Royalty running the show was actually supposed to be a grand Universal model. This was based on Christ, and The Garden of Eden with The Tree of Life. Unfortunately however, Royal elite can also become corrupt due to corruption of their blood-lineage. You can call that “Racist” if you dare! ..an example of The Tree of Good & evil.

Translation from planet Mirth:

Back about the early 1950s, our Forefather’s returned in the physical and basically informed those “in charge”---thePowersThatBe---[part] of the Elite/(sovereign), it was Time to “get-with-the-[Universal]Program,” or there would have to be a culling of “the Wheat from the tares.” ThePowersThatBe basically replied after a period, “We will take care of it so we can keep in control.”

Fast forward decades… SaidPowersThatBe “Fu*k’d-up” and didn’t do the JOB and only made things worse. So PowersThatBe, got into ‘a pickle’ and had to come up with their own sorting-out, or they would lose their position in this “Game of Life” for thousands of years---another Great Cycle. Thus, we have The JAB.

“Let’s go Brandon.”