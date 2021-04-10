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Trump's Triumphs 23: Hero's Bring Melania's 2nd Term. Demon-Rat house of cards Tumbles.
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190 views • April 10, 2021
Trump's Triumphs 23: Hero's Bring Melania's 2nd Term. Demon-Rat house of cards Tumbles.
Donald J. Trump Sits in the winter white house playing gulf. Nice for him and disastrous for the rest of us. ?The groundwork is being laid to kick out the fakers and give the Union back to the Makers... Mr. & Mises Donald J. Trump...
Donald J. Trump Sits in the winter white house playing gulf. Nice for him and disastrous for the rest of us. ?The groundwork is being laid to kick out the fakers and give the Union back to the Makers... Mr. & Mises Donald J. Trump...
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