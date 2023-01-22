Create New Account
Turning Plastic Into Protein? Scientists are researching how to transform components of plastic into protein and other nutrients like fats and sugars.
Turning Plastic Into Protein?

Scientists are researching how to transform components of plastic into protein and other nutrients like fats and sugars. Steve Techtmann at Michigan Technological University and Ting Lu at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign just received a prize that will help them delve deeper into their work on a process that uses microbes to break down the plastic completely.

