Peter Doocey RIPS Biden Over His Green Energy Push

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy battled with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the Biden Administration’s focus on selling Americans on buying pricey electric cars as a way to combat rising gas prices. KJP didn’t like the line of questioning, Watch her response.