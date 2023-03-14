Create New Account
Anti-monarchists stage protest in London ahead of Commonwealth Day Ceremony
Published 16 hours ago |
Anti-monarchists stage protest in London ahead of Commonwealth Day ceremony

Anti-monarchy protesters staged a demonstration outside Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Monday, March 13, ahead of the arrival of members of the royal family for Commonwealth Day.


Credit: @NoKingCharlie via Storyful


https://rumble.com/v2cyblo-anti-monarchists-stage-protest-in-london-ahead-of-commonwealth-day-ceremony.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2





Keywords
englandlondonprotestsanti monarchistscommonwealth day ceremony

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
