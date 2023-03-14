Anti-monarchists stage protest in London ahead of Commonwealth Day ceremony
Anti-monarchy protesters staged a demonstration outside Westminster Abbey in London, England, on Monday, March 13, ahead of the arrival of members of the royal family for Commonwealth Day.
Credit: @NoKingCharlie via Storyful
https://rumble.com/v2cyblo-anti-monarchists-stage-protest-in-london-ahead-of-commonwealth-day-ceremony.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
