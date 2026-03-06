The Woman Who Refused to Be Silent – And Why the Generals Are Listening | Julie Donuts

John Michael Chambers sits down with one of the most trusted voices on the digital frontlines—Julie Donuts. With nearly 200,000 followers on X and posts shared by General Michael Flynn and President Donald J. Trump, Julie has earned her place among the important voices of our time.





Born and raised in Cleveland, Julie's journey took a sharp turn in 2019 when a high school friend sent her information about adrenochrome. What followed was a relentless dive into the truth—hours of research, months of discovery, and a growing realization that the world is corrupted at its core. She lost relationships, faced shunning at work, and was suspended from Facebook 17 times. But she never stopped.





In this wide-ranging conversation, Julie discusses:





Her introduction to Q and why the plan is real





The stolen 2020 election and the coming national emergency





Why Iran is the financial linchpin of the British Empire





The distinction between political Israel and the Israel of the Bible





The arrests coming for Brennan, Comey, Clapper, and the Russiagate cabal





What the Golden Age will actually look like—no income tax, no property tax, no Federal Reserve





The May 17th rededication of America to God and the 49-day countdown to July 4th





This is not a interview. It's a rally point. Julie Donuts carries the truth not as a burden, but as a torch—and she will never set it down.





The greatest threat to humanity is Satan. And he is being extinguished.





