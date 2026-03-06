BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Woman Who Refused to Be Silent – And Why the Generals Are Listening | Julie Donuts
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
101 views • 3 days ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with one of the most trusted voices on the digital frontlines—Julie Donuts. With nearly 200,000 followers on X and posts shared by General Michael Flynn and President Donald J. Trump, Julie has earned her place among the important voices of our time.


Born and raised in Cleveland, Julie's journey took a sharp turn in 2019 when a high school friend sent her information about adrenochrome. What followed was a relentless dive into the truth—hours of research, months of discovery, and a growing realization that the world is corrupted at its core. She lost relationships, faced shunning at work, and was suspended from Facebook 17 times. But she never stopped.


In this wide-ranging conversation, Julie discusses:


Her introduction to Q and why the plan is real


The stolen 2020 election and the coming national emergency


Why Iran is the financial linchpin of the British Empire


The distinction between political Israel and the Israel of the Bible


The arrests coming for Brennan, Comey, Clapper, and the Russiagate cabal


What the Golden Age will actually look like—no income tax, no property tax, no Federal Reserve


The May 17th rededication of America to God and the 49-day countdown to July 4th


This is not a interview. It's a rally point. Julie Donuts carries the truth not as a burden, but as a torch—and she will never set it down.


The greatest threat to humanity is Satan. And he is being extinguished.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irancomey2020 electionqbrennanclapperadrenochromerussiagatebritish empiregolden agejohn michael chambersbiblical israelpolitical israeljuly 4 2026julie donutsmay 17 rededication
