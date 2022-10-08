Article V convention: A globalist coup to impose a new Constitution.

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too few informed good people — the bad guys have won — we are all gonna die or be force-jabbed — the "rapture" is really a permanent Auschwitz :'(
https://justpaste.it/u/OculumLabs
all the good men are taken / controlled opposition / HOODWINKED
https://t.me/resisttheresetgroup
this is today's dose of vitamin D. it's cod liver oil without the orange flavor. enjoy the fishyness.
Joanna Martin, J.D. ("Publius Huldah") warns of what's really behind the push for an Article V convention: to move us into the New World Order or impose a Communist dictatorship. Presented to the Buncombe County Republican Party in Asheville, North Carolina on May 25, 2021. Here are the Flyers referred to in the video:
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/chart-showing-federal-structure-with-meme-april-2019.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/01/how-to-get-a-new-constitution-under-the-pretext-of-proposing-amendments.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/what-the-convention-lobby-isnt-telling-you-about-our-declaration-of-independence-sep.-2020.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/crs-report-and-constitution-contradict-coss-false-and-reckless-assurances.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/brilliant-men-ben-franklin-v.-meckler-ap.-18-2021.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/nightmare-amendments-from-cos-north-carolina-may-2021.pdf
https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/nullification-the-original-right-of-self-defense.pdf
For the Exhibits (original source documents) shown in the presentation, go here: https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/exhibits-to-south-carolina-house-special-committee-on-a5c-feb-13-2020.pdf
"Divorce? Never, if not seldom. Murder? Often." — Wife in a couple married for 60+ years