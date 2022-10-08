Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Article V convention: A globalist coup to impose a new Constitution.
39 views
channel image
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Published 2 months ago |

https://vimeo.com/557658808

too few informed good people — the bad guys have won — we are all gonna die or be force-jabbed — the "rapture" is really a permanent Auschwitz :'(

https://justpaste.it/u/OculumLabs

all the good men are taken / controlled opposition / HOODWINKED

https://t.me/resisttheresetgroup

this is today's dose of vitamin D. it's cod liver oil without the orange flavor. enjoy the fishyness.

Joanna Martin, J.D. ("Publius Huldah") warns of what's really behind the push for an Article V convention: to move us into the New World Order or impose a Communist dictatorship. Presented to the Buncombe County Republican Party in Asheville, North Carolina on May 25, 2021. Here are the Flyers referred to in the video:

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/chart-showing-federal-structure-with-meme-april-2019.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/01/how-to-get-a-new-constitution-under-the-pretext-of-proposing-amendments.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/what-the-convention-lobby-isnt-telling-you-about-our-declaration-of-independence-sep.-2020.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/crs-report-and-constitution-contradict-coss-false-and-reckless-assurances.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/brilliant-men-ben-franklin-v.-meckler-ap.-18-2021.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/nightmare-amendments-from-cos-north-carolina-may-2021.pdf

https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/nullification-the-original-right-of-self-defense.pdf

For the Exhibits (original source documents) shown in the presentation, go here: https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/exhibits-to-south-carolina-house-special-committee-on-a5c-feb-13-2020.pdf

"Divorce? Never, if not seldom. Murder? Often." — Wife in a couple married for 60+ years

Keywords
childrencryptocurrencyvaccineglobalistnew world ordercoupfinancialsorosbioweaponvaxmandatejabcentral bankersshotcovid-19covid19mass psychosiscovidc19central bank digital currencycbdcmass formationthe bad guys have wonoculum labsall the good men are taken

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket