A Few Good Jews: Dem Presidential Hopefuls Ambushed on The Streets Israel & Espionage (2019)



Donald Trump handed The Pentagon Cloud contract directly to Microsoft Israel. It's "one" of the greatest US security penetrations in history. There are too many now to mention.



American Jewish Activist Jeremy Rothe Kushell ambushes Dem hopefuls on the streets in Iowa. This is history. Jeremy unfortunately maintains a close relationship with two of the biggest idiots online - Gordon Duff (Bob Foote) of Veterans Today and Dr Kevin Barrett who openly stated on camera in June of 2019 he was working with the Malaysian government (and Chinese and therefore Israel and Russia) to bring down the petro dollar (happening now) and destroy the US economy. Tell me how that works?



Dr Kevin Barrett was also chatting to Russian GRU (Military Intelligence asset) Alexander Dugin in Iran. Iran is deep in bed with Israel Russia and China on The Belt & Road Project working with the Swiss and German banking arms of Rothschild. If you're in bed with Russia and China, by definition you are in bed with Israel who is running the whole project. Dr Kevin Barrett is an embarrassing apologist for the Chinese Communist Party - his behavior and rhetoric are so beyond "normal" of a supposedly intelligent man I am left dazed and confused. I can only summize money as a reason as he cannot maintain his position in any way shape and form. And why has he not been arrested yet as a foreign intelligence asset?



Why an intelligent man like Jeremy Rothe Kushell fails to see it, I do not know. When I berated him about Gordon Duff and the ridiculous love affair with Soros of Veterans Today, he sighed, "Its all we have".



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.