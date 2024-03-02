Överläkare & professor Pelle Lindqvists forskning utmanar narrativet om solning med Cecilia Strandevall

Visste du att vi löper större hälsorisker av undersolning än av översolning i Sverige? Visste du att solning hjälper mot en rad sjukdomar och hälsobesvär? Visste du att solkräm inte hjälper mot hudcancer? Visste du att de som forskar inom detta riktar kritik åt svenska strålskyddsmyndigheten? Hör Pelle Lindqvist berätta om allt detta!
https://lakartidningen.se/opinion/debatt/2019/10/kvinnor-som-solar-har-battre-halsa-och-lever-langre/
https://www.vardfokus.se/nyheter/forskare-ifragasatter-rad-om-solning/
https://www.svd.se/a/qnMpow/studie-skippa-solkramen-solen-ar-nyttig-for-dig
https://www.dagensmedicin.se/specialistomraden/hjarta-karl/soldyrkare-verkar-ha-langre-livslangd/
https://www.svd.se/a/76LQRw/ska-man-anvanda-solkram-experterna-eniga-skippa-nar-det-gar
https://nyheter.ki.se/ny-professor-i-gynekologi-obstetrik-vid-ki-sos
