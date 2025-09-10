TCR 2025 - Episode 36

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arnis Luks interviews Neville Archibald and Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/total-contempt-for-ordinary-voters-sky-news-host-peta-credlin-blasts-victorian-labor-over-treaty-agreement-in-wake-of-no-vote-on-voice/news-story/3eb915ae7a33c951d52de6a77b4e961e
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/importing-future-voters-economist-leith-van-onselen-links-high-levels-of-immigration-to-boost-in-support-for-labor-party/news-story/0e943759893aa8556bf1540b9eab7a22
https://geo.sac-isc.gc.ca/cippn-fnpim/index-eng.html
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/world/mccrae-every-child-matters-or-perhaps-not/ar-AA1LzZ32
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Other_Side_of_the_Frontier