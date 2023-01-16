SURVIVAL PREPPER KNOWLEDGE

Taken from today's Livestream on Rumble and the questions that came after the stream. Passing on knowledge is key. Preparedness knowledge refers to the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare for and respond to emergencies, natural disasters, and other crisis situations. This includes knowledge of emergency plans and procedures, first aid, and disaster response techniques, as well as having necessary supplies and equipment on hand. Preparing for emergencies can help individuals and communities be more resilient and better able to recover from adverse events.
- Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Support the channel:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
LocalPrepper
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#fitness #prepper #wallaby #shtf #survival #prepardness #shtf #survival #homestead #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #economy #foodstorage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.