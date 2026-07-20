The Corporate Blackout That Exposed Everything

The president stood at the White House podium to deliver a historic national security briefing on foreign election interference. ABC and NBC? They played a cooking show.





Christi Allen exposes the corporate media's total blackout of President Trump's address—a decision that wasn't journalism, but a desperate act of self-preservation. The networks that use your public airwaves for free refused to inform the public. They chose to protect a narrative instead of telling the truth.





What did they try to hide? The DHS documents are now public. Over 250,000 non-citizens flagged on voter rolls across just four states. Over 400,000 deceased registrants still active. Foreign cyber actors from Russia, Iran, and China have successfully compromised election infrastructure in at least 20 states. The evidence is undeniable.





The legacy media thought they could blackout the truth and it would disappear. Instead, they showed their remaining viewers exactly what institutional panic looks like. The people have already walked out of the room, downloaded the files, and left them talking to an empty studio.





The corporate blackout didn't silence the truth. It made the legacy media obsolete. The receipts are public. The light is pouring in. And the find-out phase is officially written into the record













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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.