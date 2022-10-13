Terror and Tragedy at Our Southern Border: Christie Hutcherson

In this video, TNA’s Bill Jasper interviews Christie Hutcherson, one of the speakers at this year’s ReAwaken America Tour in Post Falls, Idaho, and founder of Women Fighting for America. (https://wffa.win/)

Hutcherson talks about the unbelievable situation at the U.S.-Mexico border — human trafficking, the sex-slave industry, the terrorist cartels, the fentanyl crisis, human and animal sacrifices, and more.

Christie has firsthand experience at the border and has witnessed all of the above. The situation is absolutely critical, and if the border isn’t closed, it will mean the destruction of our country. She isn’t afraid to put the blame for this tragedy caused by our open borders squarely where it belongs — on the Biden administration.

