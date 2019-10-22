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Dr Corsi Decodes the News 10-22-19
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33 views • October 22, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi as he continues the fight against the Deep State and the forces of darkness. Is the DOJ hiding the FISA abuse findings? What are Senator Lindsey Graham's intentions? Is Mitt Romney headed to the bust bin of History? What can you do to become more educated and to make a difference? Go to corsination.com for information, answers, and prayer.
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