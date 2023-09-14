Create New Account
A Thousand Pieces: Corruption & Evil in the CIA, DOJ and other Government & Private Organizations
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
Published 16 hours ago

Before he was assassinated, President John F. Kennedy was quoted as saying he wanted to "splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds."   This video shows numerous individuals with first hand knowledge exposing the corruption and evil that exists at the highest levels of government.     

More redpill videos and info here:          https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/  

         


fbisteeleciadojjoedeepstateaflynndavidmkultrarobertsplintermikethousandcathyobrienwindspiecesscatter

