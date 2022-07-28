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Crash or a slow decline in stocks? Dollar against other currencies? Paying off my debt?
What is happening
What is happening
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105 views • July 28, 2022

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Streamed live July 27/2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA7272022&month=2022-07

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=QA7272022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: 
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🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/crash-reset-gold-debt-qa-with-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/

❓ Viewer Questions: Question 1: 1:42 I feel like the coming crash could be extended for many more years. I felt like the crash was coming in 2010-12 but it never happened. What's different this time?

Question 2: 10:51 When people discuss how strong the US dollar is, how do we know the difference between a strong $ as opposed to the apparent strength being due to weakness in the other currencies? Question 3: 13:13 Given your wisdom and historical hindsight, if you could go back in time to 1933, what would you tell a family member who was weighing the pros and cons of holding their gold despite being told that “it was becoming illegal to do so” and having a restricted market for it until 1974? What considerations would be worth examining should similar circumstances unfold in our future?

Question 4: 17:04 I just can't wrap my head around how paying off my debt when the dollar hyperinflates will be easier? If the Fed and banks default on their side, why don't we just wait and do the same?

Question 5: 19:53 Do you foresee a crash or a slow decline in stocks? ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp.

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