I can do all things (Phil.4:13)

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Phil. 4:13)



When met with a challenging circumstance, a Christian faces an important choice: to face it with energy and courage; or to give in to a sense of defeat.



Choose victory. You can achieve anything the Lord gives you to do. God’s power is perfected in our weakness.



Three key reasons:



One, when you feel too weak, God offers His own strength to fill in your lack. He empowers you spiritually to fulfill any task he gives you.



Two: This includes ALL things. Paul emphatically states that everything in your life that’s within God’s will, according to his word, and for his glory, He makes you able to do it, and supplies His own power. God’s power is perfected in your weakness.



Three: Christ supplies everything you need from his limitless resources. When you feel inadequate and ill-equipped, the Lord can step in with his resources, which far exceed your need.



God’s strength is comprehensive, covering physical, mental, emotional and volitional lack. There’s nothing he can’t do for you.



Paul had learned to live in victory no matter what circumstances he found himself in. He wrote the statement above from a small Roman prison cell where this zealous and driven apostle had spent two years shackled to a guard. Facing a trial and possible execution, this possibly was the lowest point in Paul’s life.



Yet in the midst of this, Paul expressed gratitude to believers in Macedonia and Philippi who had supported him as they could. And said that he had learned to be content in all circumstances; whether in abundance or lack; in comfort or distress.



Like Paul, if a matter is God’s will for you, by his grace and empowerment, you can do it. You can prevail.



But his victory and supply won’t come automatically. It’s mediated by drawing near to Him through the Word, prayer, worship, obedience, fellowship and service.



--- Beverly Nickles