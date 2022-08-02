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Does new Webb photo of Jupiter show a Mothership over a thousand miles long
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150 views • August 02, 2022

Michael Salla


Aug 1, 2022 On July 27, 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope released an image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot using one of its infrared cameras. The image contains a cylindrical-shaped object floating high above Jupiter’s atmosphere that appears to be more than a thousand miles long. The image corroborates claims of giant spacecraft recently arriving in our solar system and parking in the vicinity of Jupiter.


This is the video podcast version of an article published on August 1, 2022 on Exopolitics.org. Narrated by the author, Michael Salla, Ph.D.

https://exopolitics.org/does-webb-photo-of-jupiter-show-a-1000-mile-mothership/


For more information about the World Religions and Extraterrestrial Civilizations webinar on August 13, visit https://exopolitics.org/world-religions-et-contact-webinar/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSzHK5zF2AI


Keywords
jupiterprovocativemothershipmichael sallacuriuoswebb telescopethousand miles
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