



Biological Medicine





In this podcast episode, Dr. Ardis discusses strategies for preventing and treating Parkinson's disease. He highlights supplements like taurine, selenium, and a foreign protein cleanse as potential aids in managing the condition. Dr. Ardis explains the symptoms of Parkinson's and common pharmaceutical drugs used for treatment, cautioning against relying solely on medication due to potential side effects. He explores natural solutions for managing symptoms and recommends supplements like acetyl cysteine, taurine, and quercetin. Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the potential benefits of nicotine in treating Parkinson's disease and suggests considering nicotine patches or gum as part of a treatment plan. Throughout the episode, he emphasizes the importance of educating oneself and consulting with healthcare professionals when exploring treatment options for Parkinson's disease.

Source: https://rumble.com/v4iq1a3-episode-03.11.24-healing-parkinsons.html