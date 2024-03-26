In this podcast episode, Dr. Ardis discusses strategies for preventing and treating Parkinson's disease. He highlights supplements like taurine, selenium, and a foreign protein cleanse as potential aids in managing the condition. Dr. Ardis explains the symptoms of Parkinson's and common pharmaceutical drugs used for treatment, cautioning against relying solely on medication due to potential side effects. He explores natural solutions for managing symptoms and recommends supplements like acetyl cysteine, taurine, and quercetin. Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the potential benefits of nicotine in treating Parkinson's disease and suggests considering nicotine patches or gum as part of a treatment plan. Throughout the episode, he emphasizes the importance of educating oneself and consulting with healthcare professionals when exploring treatment options for Parkinson's disease.
Source: https://rumble.com/v4iq1a3-episode-03.11.24-healing-parkinsons.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.