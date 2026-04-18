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Is the Iran War Over? Eric Swalwell Resigns from Congress & CA Gov Race | Top News 4/17/26
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Weekly News Report! The on-again, off-again war in Iran seems to be winding down, but not quite over, as Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz open and Trump declares victory. Congress has been shaken up by two resignations: Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales. Swalwell is being investigated after 5 victims have come forward claiming sexual assault, and calls for a day of reckoning in Congress are gaining steam. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/is-the-iran-war-over/

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