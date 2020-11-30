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Lockdown -- The Right Side of History -- For Truth We Toil Forever
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44 views • November 30, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/hyDsjHZHsGc
Ivor Cummins says: A must watch. I can say no more. You can support the corporate takeover of our society. Or you can support truth in science, and protect our future. The latter protect our society, over the actions of vandals. It is your choice. Make it wisely.
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show, who produced this stunning work:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
SUBSCRIBE to their YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow
"Who Deserves Your Trust in the COVID Debate?" An essay by Stacey Rudin is recited in this episode of the Very Opinionated Show.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Ivor Cummins says: A must watch. I can say no more. You can support the corporate takeover of our society. Or you can support truth in science, and protect our future. The latter protect our society, over the actions of vandals. It is your choice. Make it wisely.
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show, who produced this stunning work:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
SUBSCRIBE to their YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow
"Who Deserves Your Trust in the COVID Debate?" An essay by Stacey Rudin is recited in this episode of the Very Opinionated Show.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
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