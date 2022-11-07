Create New Account
Gavin Newsome declares war on all 50 states
Rick Langley
Published 17 days ago

Gaven Newsom has signed two bills that strip parental rights from people living in all 50 states these so called sanctuary state laws are nothing more than a tyrannical power grab . SB 1666. Is the Abortion "sanctuary" bill SB107 is the Transgender "cair" .."sanctuary" bill Thanks to Alison Stienberg And OAN for helping to spread awareness Follow Alison @alisonsragepage on Instagram or Alison's Rage Page right here on banned.video

declares wargavin newsomealisons rage pageon all 50 statesalison stienberg

