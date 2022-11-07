Gavin Newsome declares war on all 50 states

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Gaven Newsom has signed two bills that strip parental rights from people living in all 50 states these so called sanctuary state laws are nothing more than a tyrannical power grab . SB 1666. Is the Abortion "sanctuary" bill SB107 is the Transgender "cair" .."sanctuary" bill Thanks to Alison Stienberg And OAN for helping to spread awareness Follow Alison @alisonsragepage on Instagram or Alison's Rage Page right here on banned.video
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Klaus Schwab’s Right-Hand Man Calls for “Mass Extinction Event” To Usher in Great Reset
https://www.tldm.org/news55/klaus-schwabs-right-hand-man-calls-for-mass-extinction-event-to-usher-in-great-reset.htm/