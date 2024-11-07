Zionist Attacks on Jiyeh and Barja, Lebanon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the the beach resort town of Jiyeh and the summer vacation village of Barja south of Beirut, Lebanon, the day after the Zionist airforce attacked residential buildings leading to the the martyrdom of 34 civilians mainly women and children.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Filmed: 06/11/2024
