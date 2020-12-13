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CROP CIRCLE DIARIES [2016] - PATTY GREER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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105 views • December 13, 2020
Journey to the UK epicenter of the Crop Circle phenomena in Wiltshire, England with award-winning filmmaker PATTY GREER. After visiting dozens of UK Crop Circles she had a “Contact” experience in a 2007 formation that altered the course of her life forever! Through telepathic communications 8 movies were co-produced in record time with no training or previous experience.“Crop Circle Diaries” offers an accumulation of Greer’s most astounding experiences in more than 100 UK Crop Circles.
Physical evidence and stunning biophysical anomalies were discovered inside crop circles by William Levengood, the top scientist presenting valid research on the Crop Circle phenomenon. PENNY KELLY was Levengood’s (unknown) lab partner for the last 15 years of his life. They discovered that seeds hit by Crop Circle frequencies produced 30-400% more food and biofuel and up to 75% more nutritional value per plant! By spreading false rumors Levengood was black-listed in the scientific community and his work was suppressed for decades. We expose the real story of Levengood’s “PhD event.” It’s time for the world to know the TRUTH! He passed away in 2013 leaving an incredible archive of scientific discoveries for the world to discover. Levengood appeared ‘from the other side’ in 2014 in a paranormal encounter with witnesses present. He introduced Patty to Penny Kelly who is finally coming forward with the REAL science of Crop Circles in this film. Penny explains the origin of Crop Circles while Patty takes you into the fields with cameras. “Crop Circle Diaries” weaves the wisdom and experiences of 2 women who intimately understand Crop Circles! This is Patty Greer’s 8th and perhaps final Crop Circle movie because the BIG questions were finally answered!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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Penny Kelley
https://consciousnessonfire.com/
Patty Greer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLDqSvJdZc7vJXQPLErbe0A
https://www.youtube.com/user/ritelight
https://cropcirclefilms.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Physical evidence and stunning biophysical anomalies were discovered inside crop circles by William Levengood, the top scientist presenting valid research on the Crop Circle phenomenon. PENNY KELLY was Levengood’s (unknown) lab partner for the last 15 years of his life. They discovered that seeds hit by Crop Circle frequencies produced 30-400% more food and biofuel and up to 75% more nutritional value per plant! By spreading false rumors Levengood was black-listed in the scientific community and his work was suppressed for decades. We expose the real story of Levengood’s “PhD event.” It’s time for the world to know the TRUTH! He passed away in 2013 leaving an incredible archive of scientific discoveries for the world to discover. Levengood appeared ‘from the other side’ in 2014 in a paranormal encounter with witnesses present. He introduced Patty to Penny Kelly who is finally coming forward with the REAL science of Crop Circles in this film. Penny explains the origin of Crop Circles while Patty takes you into the fields with cameras. “Crop Circle Diaries” weaves the wisdom and experiences of 2 women who intimately understand Crop Circles! This is Patty Greer’s 8th and perhaps final Crop Circle movie because the BIG questions were finally answered!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Penny Kelley
https://consciousnessonfire.com/
Patty Greer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLDqSvJdZc7vJXQPLErbe0A
https://www.youtube.com/user/ritelight
https://cropcirclefilms.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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