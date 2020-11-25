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Mutagen Release, Only 12 5-Mag Quakes in 7 Days, Elite Plan Overview, Contact Tracing Update, and More: 11.25.2020
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922 views • November 25, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
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Mutagen Release
Written by Don and Terral
November 25, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Hi Terral:
Been keeping up with the reports. Thanx.
Had a thought earlier; just as I couldn't see the Rothschilds using an EMP to any great extent as they need command and control over the masses, I'm wondering if they would release the mutagen later in the Spring as it might be more transmissible in the Northern hemisphere where most of the masses live. Warmer Temps may make the bug more active than in the dead of winter i.e. surviving on surfaces such as outdoor door handles, gas pump nozzles, ATMs.
Not sure if this makes sense.
Keep up the great reports. It definitely appears the earth is quaking less, and the tectonic plates have been separated by the super plume.
Blessings for your holidays, Don
--
Links used in Terral’s Special Report video (11.25.2020):
11-24-2020 Watonga, OK - Strong Winds and Hail
https://youtu.be/_ySHQV-Sm48
--
Spokane contact tracers using new strategy as COVID-19 case volumes rise
https://youtu.be/C425uLPBf50
--
Washington County gets a “morgue trailer” to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
https://www.nwahomepage.com/knwa/washington-county-gets-a-morgue-trailer-to-keep-up-with-covid-19-deaths/
--
TREASON: GA Gov. Kemp and CA Gov. Newsom bought off by communist China in covid supplies kickback and money laundering schemes – source
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-23-georgia-kemp-california-newsom-china-covid-kickback-scheme.html
--
Chaos erupts at Shanghai Airport as thousands forced to quarantine over COVID case
https://youtu.be/z4iym_bGgMo
--
"Post-acute COVID-19 Syndrome": COVID "long-haulers" suffering symptoms months after initial diag…
https://youtu.be/0gLmMPOHDwM
--
New Mexico Governor Closes Grocery Stores for Two Weeks
https://youtu.be/-CDjx3045Yw
--
COVID-19 vaccine could be in Washington state by Christmas
https://youtu.be/Ix-xUzkm6pY
--
Global Vaccine Passport Will Be Required for Travel
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/24/commonpass.aspx?
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Mutagen Release
Written by Don and Terral
November 25, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Hi Terral:
Been keeping up with the reports. Thanx.
Had a thought earlier; just as I couldn't see the Rothschilds using an EMP to any great extent as they need command and control over the masses, I'm wondering if they would release the mutagen later in the Spring as it might be more transmissible in the Northern hemisphere where most of the masses live. Warmer Temps may make the bug more active than in the dead of winter i.e. surviving on surfaces such as outdoor door handles, gas pump nozzles, ATMs.
Not sure if this makes sense.
Keep up the great reports. It definitely appears the earth is quaking less, and the tectonic plates have been separated by the super plume.
Blessings for your holidays, Don
--
Links used in Terral’s Special Report video (11.25.2020):
11-24-2020 Watonga, OK - Strong Winds and Hail
https://youtu.be/_ySHQV-Sm48
--
Spokane contact tracers using new strategy as COVID-19 case volumes rise
https://youtu.be/C425uLPBf50
--
Washington County gets a “morgue trailer” to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
https://www.nwahomepage.com/knwa/washington-county-gets-a-morgue-trailer-to-keep-up-with-covid-19-deaths/
--
TREASON: GA Gov. Kemp and CA Gov. Newsom bought off by communist China in covid supplies kickback and money laundering schemes – source
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-23-georgia-kemp-california-newsom-china-covid-kickback-scheme.html
--
Chaos erupts at Shanghai Airport as thousands forced to quarantine over COVID case
https://youtu.be/z4iym_bGgMo
--
"Post-acute COVID-19 Syndrome": COVID "long-haulers" suffering symptoms months after initial diag…
https://youtu.be/0gLmMPOHDwM
--
New Mexico Governor Closes Grocery Stores for Two Weeks
https://youtu.be/-CDjx3045Yw
--
COVID-19 vaccine could be in Washington state by Christmas
https://youtu.be/Ix-xUzkm6pY
--
Global Vaccine Passport Will Be Required for Travel
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/24/commonpass.aspx?
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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