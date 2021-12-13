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WORLD LISTEN TO THIS HORROR !!!! U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Exposes Nuremberg Code
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4176 views • December 13, 2021
A senior U.S. Army flight surgeon who warned that pilots could die in mid-air from COVID-19 vaccine side effects testified Tuesday at a roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson on Capitol Hill.
Testifying under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Lt. Col. Theresa Long told the Wisconsin Republican at the event that she had grounded vaccinated pilots to monitor symptoms of myocarditis — including chronic fatigue — that could cause them to die of heart failure in mid-air.
Article for reference: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/nov/3/theresa-long-army-vaccine-whistleblower-testifies-/
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
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Testifying under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Lt. Col. Theresa Long told the Wisconsin Republican at the event that she had grounded vaccinated pilots to monitor symptoms of myocarditis — including chronic fatigue — that could cause them to die of heart failure in mid-air.
Article for reference: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/nov/3/theresa-long-army-vaccine-whistleblower-testifies-/
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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