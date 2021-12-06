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NEW STUDY: VACCINATED SPREAD COVID
Coming as a surprise to some, states with the highest vaccination rates are also seeing the highest COVID case rates. A new study shines light on the phenomenon, showing that the vaccinated are just as infectious as the unvaccinated.
#VaccineBreakThrough #VaccineEfficacy
POSTED: December 6, 2021