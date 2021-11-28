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How I See Myself, Primary Grief, Depression, Addictions, Getting to Causal Emotion, Defending Myself
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32 views • November 28, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
32m01s – 44m37s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF I’M NOT FEELING THE CORE EMOTION RIGHT NOW, IT’S BECAUSE I’M AFRAID OF IT.”
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
32m01s – 44m37s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF I’M NOT FEELING THE CORE EMOTION RIGHT NOW, IT’S BECAUSE I’M AFRAID OF IT.”
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