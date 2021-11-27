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Arbery - McMichael Shooting Timeline Detail and Evidence Unadmitted in Trial. A Coverup?
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60 views • November 27, 2021
11 24 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato Arbery and Virginia Cases
Here we have a troubled young man for whatever reason, who may be alive today if prosecuted correctly. Now Arbery’s death will be used to fuel racial division by people who stand to gain power and profit.
And, was there some coverup ... ? See full show notes in Straight Shooting News group on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Ahmaud Arbery and the guilty verdicts
First videos shown of Arbery May 15, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XbF7-Hk7hc
“So much is caught on tape”, ”unarmed black man”
Best video and timeline:
Arbery, Jun 5 2020 - issues in the neighborhood, such as thefts, led to the incident and that Travis McMichael used self-defense when Arbery attacked him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNxSGsluSg
Death of Ahmaud Arbery trial | Prosecutor makes case against self-defense, citizen's arrest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Da3b6xFwEgw
'No evidence that Ahmaud Arbery jogged or exercised in Satilla Shores' | Defense closing arguments. What was the Prosecutor attempting to discredit?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STPzjxbalX8
What Wasn’t Allowed into the Trial
Ahmaud Arbery 2013 Arrest for Gun Possession and Obstruction Officers
Ahmaud Arbery arrest in 2013 at age 19 for bringing a loaded handgun with ground off serial numbers to a high school basketball game. He ran when police tried to arrest him, scratched an officer's arm, and led the officers on a chase. Two officers were injured.
https://www.scribd.com/document/462758785/Ahmaud-Arbery-2013-Arrest-for-Gun-Possession-and-Obstruction-Officers
https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/usao-me/legacy/2012/06/01/Summary%20of%20Federal%20Firearms%20Laws%20-%202010.pdf
Penalties for Possessing a Prohibited Firearm The statutory maximum for knowingly possessing a firearm with an altered serial number is five years and/or $250,000 …
Judge Walmsley must decide whether the jury should hear unflattering evidence of Arbery’s prior run-ins with law enforcement as well as racist text messages and social media posts made or shared by the men who chased and killed him.
Arbery had a “pattern of conduct of behavior that included theft crimes or attempted burglary crimes,” and when confronted, “his response to that is to get angry and aggressive and physically and verbally.”
Linda Dunikoski, the lead prosecutor for the state’s case, argued Arbery’s past actions are irrelevant to this case.
The defense called up witnesses to testify to past acts by Arbery, including an instance in 2017 when officers said he tried to steal a television from Walmart and an instance when Arbery was issued a trespass warning in Burke County.
Defense attorneys also tried to show evidence of Arbery’s mental health diagnosis from 2018 … The defense questioned multiple officers who previously interacted with Arbery
https://www.news4jax.com/news/georgia/2021/05/12/3-men-charged-with-killing-ahmaud-arbery-expected-to-appear-in-brunswick-court-today/
Attorney: Release of bodycam videos seeks to criminalize Ahmaud Arbery Police release video of 2017 shoplifting arrest
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2020/05/20/attorney-release-of-bodycam-videos-seeks-to-criminalize-ahmaud-arbery/
Footage Shows Ahmaud Arbery Arrest
2017 Shoplifting Attempt
https://youtu.be/mAfA7OJIH0E?t=36
Relevance is in the previous video, they claim police told the owner of the house that was being constructed to call Gregory McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County cop and investigator for the district attorney’s office.
Do we have some cover ups of local law officials who chose to utilize small town neighborhood policing that led to the death of what is clearly a troubled young man?
Former Georgia district attorney Jackie Johnson criminally charged over investigation into Ahmaud Arbery shooting death.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/02/former-georgia-da-jackie-johnson-indicted-over-ahmaud-arbery-investigation.html
Virginia Civil Suit against White Supremacist Groups
Jury finds Unite the Right organizers liable for $26 million in damages
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssr2anOzOWM
This protest was about removing statues, who was behind that?
Jury Intimidation adversely affecting justice in our country.
They were pushing coffins, conveniently cut out of the beginning of the video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfsB_MNXjXE
Armed father-daughter duo march with anti-Rittenhouse protesters — to protect them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88tzFRitQag
*****
https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
Here we have a troubled young man for whatever reason, who may be alive today if prosecuted correctly. Now Arbery’s death will be used to fuel racial division by people who stand to gain power and profit.
And, was there some coverup ... ? See full show notes in Straight Shooting News group on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Ahmaud Arbery and the guilty verdicts
First videos shown of Arbery May 15, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XbF7-Hk7hc
“So much is caught on tape”, ”unarmed black man”
Best video and timeline:
Arbery, Jun 5 2020 - issues in the neighborhood, such as thefts, led to the incident and that Travis McMichael used self-defense when Arbery attacked him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNxSGsluSg
Death of Ahmaud Arbery trial | Prosecutor makes case against self-defense, citizen's arrest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Da3b6xFwEgw
'No evidence that Ahmaud Arbery jogged or exercised in Satilla Shores' | Defense closing arguments. What was the Prosecutor attempting to discredit?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STPzjxbalX8
What Wasn’t Allowed into the Trial
Ahmaud Arbery 2013 Arrest for Gun Possession and Obstruction Officers
Ahmaud Arbery arrest in 2013 at age 19 for bringing a loaded handgun with ground off serial numbers to a high school basketball game. He ran when police tried to arrest him, scratched an officer's arm, and led the officers on a chase. Two officers were injured.
https://www.scribd.com/document/462758785/Ahmaud-Arbery-2013-Arrest-for-Gun-Possession-and-Obstruction-Officers
https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/usao-me/legacy/2012/06/01/Summary%20of%20Federal%20Firearms%20Laws%20-%202010.pdf
Penalties for Possessing a Prohibited Firearm The statutory maximum for knowingly possessing a firearm with an altered serial number is five years and/or $250,000 …
Judge Walmsley must decide whether the jury should hear unflattering evidence of Arbery’s prior run-ins with law enforcement as well as racist text messages and social media posts made or shared by the men who chased and killed him.
Arbery had a “pattern of conduct of behavior that included theft crimes or attempted burglary crimes,” and when confronted, “his response to that is to get angry and aggressive and physically and verbally.”
Linda Dunikoski, the lead prosecutor for the state’s case, argued Arbery’s past actions are irrelevant to this case.
The defense called up witnesses to testify to past acts by Arbery, including an instance in 2017 when officers said he tried to steal a television from Walmart and an instance when Arbery was issued a trespass warning in Burke County.
Defense attorneys also tried to show evidence of Arbery’s mental health diagnosis from 2018 … The defense questioned multiple officers who previously interacted with Arbery
https://www.news4jax.com/news/georgia/2021/05/12/3-men-charged-with-killing-ahmaud-arbery-expected-to-appear-in-brunswick-court-today/
Attorney: Release of bodycam videos seeks to criminalize Ahmaud Arbery Police release video of 2017 shoplifting arrest
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2020/05/20/attorney-release-of-bodycam-videos-seeks-to-criminalize-ahmaud-arbery/
Footage Shows Ahmaud Arbery Arrest
2017 Shoplifting Attempt
https://youtu.be/mAfA7OJIH0E?t=36
Relevance is in the previous video, they claim police told the owner of the house that was being constructed to call Gregory McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County cop and investigator for the district attorney’s office.
Do we have some cover ups of local law officials who chose to utilize small town neighborhood policing that led to the death of what is clearly a troubled young man?
Former Georgia district attorney Jackie Johnson criminally charged over investigation into Ahmaud Arbery shooting death.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/02/former-georgia-da-jackie-johnson-indicted-over-ahmaud-arbery-investigation.html
Virginia Civil Suit against White Supremacist Groups
Jury finds Unite the Right organizers liable for $26 million in damages
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssr2anOzOWM
This protest was about removing statues, who was behind that?
Jury Intimidation adversely affecting justice in our country.
They were pushing coffins, conveniently cut out of the beginning of the video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfsB_MNXjXE
Armed father-daughter duo march with anti-Rittenhouse protesters — to protect them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88tzFRitQag
*****
https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
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