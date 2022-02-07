© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GO FUND ME Take Away CANADA TRUCKERS MONEY / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • February 07, 2022
@LairdDavidson
The trucker's switched to GiveSendGo.
If you donated claim your money back. Like Hugo said If you used a credit card claim it as a chargeback from your card if possible so that GoFckMe will be charged a processing fee. Don't let GoFckMe keep one cent. The Canadian government have been petitioning to get their greedy fingers on it.
The trucker's switched to GiveSendGo.
If you donated claim your money back. Like Hugo said If you used a credit card claim it as a chargeback from your card if possible so that GoFckMe will be charged a processing fee. Don't let GoFckMe keep one cent. The Canadian government have been petitioning to get their greedy fingers on it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.