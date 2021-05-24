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Worship with Eunice - How worship leads to power filled Intercession.
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12 views • May 24, 2021
Eunice Barruel-Lam Yuen is a worshiper whose desire is to see the nations worship. Eunice is the Founder and Executive Director of New Strength International Ministries (NSIM), and Global Day of Worship, TM , whose mission is to usher the glory of God to the nations for transformation and harvest. She along with her husband, Iosefa desire to partner with national and international churches, ministries, and organizations in order to exhort, equip and release them to fulfill their purposes and destinies. One main focus of NSIM is to teach and train children in orphanages in worship and arts. Eunice travels nationally and internationally teaching in conferences and leading people to worship in freedom. Eunice and Iosefa also recently stepped in as Senior Leaders of a local church in the Bay Area, Christian Renewal Ministries (AKA-The Renewal Center).
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