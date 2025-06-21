❗️"Shoot me right here! Kill us all! Give the order!" - very brave Bishop Longin fearlessly confronts Zelensky's recruitment thugs who came to his monastery to kidnap locals - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Shoot me right here! Kill us all! Give the order!"
⚡️A very brave Bishop Longin fearlessly confronts Zelensky's recruitment thugs who came to his monastery to kidnap locals.
⚡️This is the same brave Bishop who has called upon Ukrainians to rise up against the Zelensky regime.
@AussieCossack