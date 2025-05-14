© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump meets with Syria's Al-Julani.
As of December 2024, the United States is no longer offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of Abu Mohammad al-Julani.
First US President meeting with a Syrian leader in 25 years
Talks reportedly lasted less than 30 minutes.
Adding:
White House reveals Trump's demands to Syria's Al-Sharaa
▪️ Normalization with Israel (Abraham Accords)
▪️ Deport Palestinian, foreign terrorists
▪️ Help US fight ISIS resurgence
▪️ Take control of ISIS detention centers in Northeast Syria
Erdogan also joined via phone
Adding:
"America no longer has the intention to dictate to others how they should live, but will use its military power for defence and protection..." - US President Donald Trump