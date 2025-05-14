Trump meets with Syria's Al-Julani.

As of December 2024, the United States is no longer offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

First US President meeting with a Syrian leader in 25 years

Talks reportedly lasted less than 30 minutes.

Adding:

White House reveals Trump's demands to Syria's Al-Sharaa

▪️ Normalization with Israel (Abraham Accords)

▪️ Deport Palestinian, foreign terrorists

▪️ Help US fight ISIS resurgence

▪️ Take control of ISIS detention centers in Northeast Syria

Erdogan also joined via phone

Adding:

"America no longer has the intention to dictate to others how they should live, but will use its military power for defence and protection..." - US President Donald Trump