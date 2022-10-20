Disturbing Trend of Whale Stranding

The countries of the Netherlands, Chile and Brazil all show the same pattern of whales killing themselves on beaches. Meanwhile, we see the same trend for the increase in mercury into the atmosphere from artisanal mining, coal burning and forest fires. We have enough funds to get rocks from mars and spending 43 billioin on Twitter, but we don't have any funds for saving the largest mammals on our planet. Well this is all mighty disturbing.............
www.newaquatechpanama.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.