Disturbing Trend of Whale Stranding

The countries of the Netherlands, Chile and Brazil all show the same pattern of whales killing themselves on beaches. Meanwhile, we see the same trend for the increase in mercury into the atmosphere from artisanal mining, coal burning and forest fires. We have enough funds to get rocks from mars and spending 43 billioin on Twitter, but we don't have any funds for saving the largest mammals on our planet. Well this is all mighty disturbing............. www.newaquatechpanama.com

