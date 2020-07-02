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Silvano Trotta - Action en Justice - Maîtres Manna et Lèguevaques
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2 views • July 02, 2020
Import YT 1er juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80lsB8r1iq0
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et cf. :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/top-13-des-revenus-annuels-recents-verses-par-lindustrie-pharmaceutique
https://stoplinky76320.wordpress.com/2019/12/13/la-charge-au-vitriol-de-la-cour-des-comptes-contre-lordre-des-medecins/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et cf. :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/top-13-des-revenus-annuels-recents-verses-par-lindustrie-pharmaceutique
https://stoplinky76320.wordpress.com/2019/12/13/la-charge-au-vitriol-de-la-cour-des-comptes-contre-lordre-des-medecins/
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