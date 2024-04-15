Javier Milei, Open Borders, Israel vs. Iran, Police Tyranny, Controlled Op, Jews, Scamdemic

Topic list by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Javier Milei

• President of Pope Francis’ Argentina

• “Anarcho-Capitalist”

• Two fries short of a happymeal.

• Born and raised Catholic but now “Jewish”.

• He’s not “gay”, he’s got a “girlfriend” (at 53), named “Fatima”.

* Johnny loves the smell of hops in the morning.

* Open borders are high treason: here’s what should happen to everyone involved.

* What happened to Iran prior to it’s bombardment of Israel that was erased by the Legacy Media?

* Johnny and Hawkeye on archery.

* Hawkeye recounts reading Rambo the novel.

* What is a “beta cuck”?

* Both Hawkeye and Johnny give examples of how cops are out-of-control thugs of tyranny.

* The Roman Catholic Machine is in OVERDRIVE instilling hatred for Jews.

* What was (is) “October 7th” really about?

* “It’s time for the righteous to bring surgical justice.”

* Johnny dispels “Sabbatean Frankism”.

* Michael Yon, Mike Adams, Daniel Kristos, Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore all jump aboard the Jew-bashing train.

* Jane Ruby enters the mix: is she sincere or part of the problem or both?

* How can the red heifer be slaughtered when there is no altar? It’s scheduled to happen anyway.

* Where did the Catholic cathedrals of South America come from?

* “Satire” like the “Babylon Bee” is a CIA “counterintelligence” agenda; which is why “alt. media” like Carlson promotes it.

* Tucker Carlson gaslighting “Christian persecution in Israel”.

* Who is “Jerm Warfare” Jeremy?

* The intimidation and then early death of Brandy Vaughn, Big Harma whistleblower.

* Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson is dead at 76.

* “O.J.” Simpson and Jack Webb.

* Audie Murphy was a Roman Catholic Freemason; how did he die and why?

* Danny’s union lawsuit against Hochul corruption scamdemic tyranny ignored by “pro-union” Jimmy Dore.

* Ex-Commietard, Jewish Naomi Wolf acknowledges to Tucker Carlson that scamdemic deaths were caused by “Doctors”: is she on the verge of becoming Catholic?

