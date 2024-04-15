Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Javier Milei, Open Borders, Israel vs. Iran, Police Tyranny, Controlled Op, Jews, Scamdemic
channel image
Resistance Rising
96 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Topic list by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Javier Milei

• President of Pope Francis’ Argentina

• “Anarcho-Capitalist”

• Two fries short of a happymeal.

• Born and raised Catholic but now “Jewish”.

• He’s not “gay”, he’s got a “girlfriend” (at 53), named “Fatima”.

* Johnny loves the smell of hops in the morning.

* Open borders are high treason: here’s what should happen to everyone involved.

* What happened to Iran prior to it’s bombardment of Israel that was erased by the Legacy Media?

* Johnny and Hawkeye on archery.

* Hawkeye recounts reading Rambo the novel.

* What is a “beta cuck”?

* Both Hawkeye and Johnny give examples of how cops are out-of-control thugs of tyranny.

* The Roman Catholic Machine is in OVERDRIVE instilling hatred for Jews.

* What was (is) “October 7th” really about?

* “It’s time for the righteous to bring surgical justice.”

* Johnny dispels “Sabbatean Frankism”.

* Michael Yon, Mike Adams, Daniel Kristos, Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore all jump aboard the Jew-bashing train.

* Jane Ruby enters the mix: is she sincere or part of the problem or both?

* How can the red heifer be slaughtered when there is no altar? It’s scheduled to happen anyway.

* Where did the Catholic cathedrals of South America come from?

* “Satire” like the “Babylon Bee” is a CIA “counterintelligence” agenda; which is why “alt. media” like Carlson promotes it.

* Tucker Carlson gaslighting “Christian persecution in Israel”.

* Who is “Jerm Warfare” Jeremy?

* The intimidation and then early death of Brandy Vaughn, Big Harma whistleblower.

* Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson is dead at 76.

* “O.J.” Simpson and Jack Webb.

* Audie Murphy was a Roman Catholic Freemason; how did he die and why?

* Danny’s union lawsuit against Hochul corruption scamdemic tyranny ignored by “pro-union” Jimmy Dore.

* Ex-Commietard, Jewish Naomi Wolf acknowledges to Tucker Carlson that scamdemic deaths were caused by “Doctors”: is she on the verge of becoming Catholic?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/


GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6


coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/


Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4


CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network


On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16


On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4


On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill


Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/


Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC


Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420


Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3


BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86


Keywords
false flagsjesuitsscamdemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket