Javier Milei, Open Borders, Israel vs. Iran, Police Tyranny, Controlled Op, Jews, Scamdemic

Topic list by Jesus Saved Darnell:
* Javier Milei
• President of Pope Francis’ Argentina
• “Anarcho-Capitalist”
• Two fries short of a happymeal.
• Born and raised Catholic but now “Jewish”.
• He’s not “gay”, he’s got a “girlfriend” (at 53), named “Fatima”.
* Johnny loves the smell of hops in the morning.
* Open borders are high treason: here’s what should happen to everyone involved.
* What happened to Iran prior to it’s bombardment of Israel that was erased by the Legacy Media?
* Johnny and Hawkeye on archery.
* Hawkeye recounts reading Rambo the novel.
* What is a “beta cuck”?
* Both Hawkeye and Johnny give examples of how cops are out-of-control thugs of tyranny.
* The Roman Catholic Machine is in OVERDRIVE instilling hatred for Jews.
* What was (is) “October 7th” really about?
* “It’s time for the righteous to bring surgical justice.”
* Johnny dispels “Sabbatean Frankism”.
* Michael Yon, Mike Adams, Daniel Kristos, Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore all jump aboard the Jew-bashing train.
* Jane Ruby enters the mix: is she sincere or part of the problem or both?
* How can the red heifer be slaughtered when there is no altar? It’s scheduled to happen anyway.
* Where did the Catholic cathedrals of South America come from?
* “Satire” like the “Babylon Bee” is a CIA “counterintelligence” agenda; which is why “alt. media” like Carlson promotes it.
* Tucker Carlson gaslighting “Christian persecution in Israel”.
* Who is “Jerm Warfare” Jeremy?
* The intimidation and then early death of Brandy Vaughn, Big Harma whistleblower.
* Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson is dead at 76.
* “O.J.” Simpson and Jack Webb.
* Audie Murphy was a Roman Catholic Freemason; how did he die and why?
* Danny’s union lawsuit against Hochul corruption scamdemic tyranny ignored by “pro-union” Jimmy Dore.
* Ex-Commietard, Jewish Naomi Wolf acknowledges to Tucker Carlson that scamdemic deaths were caused by “Doctors”: is she on the verge of becoming Catholic?
