Ryder Lee: Maureen Seaberg - Harnessing Extrasensory Perception
19 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Keywords
artificial intelligencevirtual realityfearfully and wonderfully maderaised by giantspower of perceptionscience of the senses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos