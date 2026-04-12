AI Whistleblower Karen Hao tells the truth!

If you don't know, Karen Hao is now a journalist and has done her homework. Interviews, experience and research tells the whole story.

If you want the truth about AI and the great division that will come if we don't regulate it now, then you need to hear this interview. Diary of a CEO is making it loud and clear for all to see and hear the truth. Don't miss this and be sure to pass it along to everyone you know. This tells how it can be dealt with but first it needs to be known by all the how, what and why. Big business is spreading the "myth" for profit and power. See what two powerful influencers have to say about what we can do now before it's too late. Thank you for sharing this video!