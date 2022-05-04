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Ep. 692 – Biden Wants Taxpayers To Pay Off Millions In Student Loans
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0 view • May 04, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with student loan debt, as Joe Biden says despite a sinking economy, rising interest rates, and soaring inflation, U.S. taxpayers should now pay off more college loan debt for millions of Americans.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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