[Aug 29, 2022] CuttingEdge: Snap Shot In Time - Monsters Do Lurk In The Dark Places

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Original Broadcast of this MR without CE Commentary: Midnight Ride - Ancient Monsters in outer Darkness https://youtu.be/2oT10RGgv38
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