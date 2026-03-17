The resignation of Joseph Kent

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Joseph Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigns in protest against the war in Iran. In his letter to President Trump, Kent reveals the hidden pressures and manipulations behind endless conflicts, exposing the influence of powerful lobbies and the personal agendas driving global war. A rare inside look at the forces shaping modern conflict.
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