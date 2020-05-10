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Global Alert News - #248 - Dane Wigington
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36 views • May 10, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly Broadcast for Saturday May 9, 2020.
Dane brings us the worlds' most important news on ongoing decisions by globalists, governments, and corporations which are threatening the health of the worlds' people and all life on this planet. They created the virus and expect you to take their vaccines.
Dane brings us the worlds' most important news on ongoing decisions by globalists, governments, and corporations which are threatening the health of the worlds' people and all life on this planet. They created the virus and expect you to take their vaccines.
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