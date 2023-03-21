Who Answers for Human Rights Abuses? - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Pascal Najadi

On March 6th, 2023, British/Swiss Investment Banker Pascal Najadi successfully filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Manhattan, USA, against Pfizer Inc., New York/FDA, USA. Leighton Grey is joined by Najadi to discuss the background of this legal action on this special episode of Grey Matter.
Later, Leighton hears from Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger about her experience working with the World Health Organization who is poised to enact a 'Pandemic Treaty' ripe with potential complications and primed to violate the sovereignty of nations over health policy.
