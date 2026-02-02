BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BLE APPS SHOWS VAXXED STATUS !!
Tilt
Tilt
372 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
226 views • 2 days ago

The Nano-tech injected into the "Vaxxed", is showing up on BLE type apps as vaxxed, not just mac addresses. BLE stands for Bluetooth low energy, device; I had no clue BLE  even existed. 

Basically anyone injected is now a device, and you've been loaded with a means of them to hack into you. Your a blank computer, what they choose to download or upload is entirely up to them.

Sorry for the poor quality video, the source video I edited wasn't great quality.

This is very real, I've checked this many times with people, and have even done it on planes at 38,000 feet. It works, it's totally real.

I edited up the source video I found on Bitchute, so the screen is zoomed in and clear, the original, is filmed in portrait mode.

Source: Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ia4KLbaoMNtm


Keywords
deathvaccineaidsbillbloodgatesvaxpilotsclotsmac address
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy